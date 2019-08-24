Comparison of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.60 N/A -0.56 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Denali Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

The Recommendations and Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 63.01%. On the other hand, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s potential upside is 566.67% and its consensus price target is $7. The information presented earlier suggests that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. looks more robust than Denali Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has -16.53% weaker performance.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.