Comparison of Deluxe Corporation (DLX) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD)

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe Corporation 43 0.95 N/A 2.82 15.82 LSC Communications Inc. 5 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Deluxe Corporation and LSC Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Deluxe Corporation and LSC Communications Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 6.5% LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Deluxe Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, LSC Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Deluxe Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LSC Communications Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Deluxe Corporation and LSC Communications Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.2% and 85.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Deluxe Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of LSC Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08% LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71%

For the past year Deluxe Corporation had bullish trend while LSC Communications Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Deluxe Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors LSC Communications Inc.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.