Comparison of Deluxe Corporation (DLX) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)

As Business Services companies, Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe Corporation 43 0.98 N/A 2.82 15.82 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.19 N/A -0.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Deluxe Corporation and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 6.5% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.4 beta indicates that Deluxe Corporation is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deluxe Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Deluxe Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Deluxe Corporation and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.2% and 22.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Deluxe Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75%

For the past year Deluxe Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Deluxe Corporation beats Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.