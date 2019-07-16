Comparison of Deluxe Corporation (DLX) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe Corporation 43 0.91 N/A 2.82 14.31 HMS Holdings Corp. 31 4.80 N/A 0.78 40.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Deluxe Corporation and HMS Holdings Corp. HMS Holdings Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Deluxe Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Deluxe Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of HMS Holdings Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 7.3% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.33 beta indicates that Deluxe Corporation is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, HMS Holdings Corp. has a 1.54 beta which is 54.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Deluxe Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, HMS Holdings Corp. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. HMS Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Deluxe Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Deluxe Corporation and HMS Holdings Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deluxe Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, HMS Holdings Corp.’s potential upside is 14.01% and its average price target is $38.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Deluxe Corporation and HMS Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.9% and 98.6%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Deluxe Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of HMS Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deluxe Corporation -5.08% -12.13% -18.56% -18.1% -42.49% 4.99% HMS Holdings Corp. 1.19% 3.7% 1.85% -15.28% 50.87% 11.55%

For the past year Deluxe Corporation has weaker performance than HMS Holdings Corp.

Summary

HMS Holdings Corp. beats Deluxe Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.