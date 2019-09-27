Comparison of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Since Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) are part of the Major Airlines industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Air Lines Inc. 58 0.59 574.51M 6.74 9.06 United Airlines Holdings Inc. 86 0.47 218.81M 9.84 9.34

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. United Airlines Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Delta Air Lines Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Air Lines Inc. 987,300,223.41% 33.4% 7.6% United Airlines Holdings Inc. 254,311,947.93% 26.7% 5.4%

Volatility and Risk

Delta Air Lines Inc. has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Delta Air Lines Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, United Airlines Holdings Inc. has 0.6 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Delta Air Lines Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Air Lines Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 United Airlines Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.30% and an $70.71 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.5% of Delta Air Lines Inc. shares and 0% of United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Delta Air Lines Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delta Air Lines Inc. -3.36% 5.62% 6.75% 21.42% 13.48% 22.32% United Airlines Holdings Inc. -3.36% 3.91% 4.51% 5.08% 14.79% 9.77%

For the past year Delta Air Lines Inc. has stronger performance than United Airlines Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Delta Air Lines Inc. beats United Airlines Holdings Inc.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered around a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Tokyo-Narita. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and mobile applications/Web, telephone reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; staffing, and professional security and training services, as well as aviation solutions to third parties; vacation packages to third-party consumers; and aircraft charters, and aircraft management and programs. As of February 2, 2017, the company operated a fleet of approximately 800 aircraft. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.