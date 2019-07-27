Comparison of Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) and Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Both Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) and Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Parts industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delphi Technologies PLC 19 0.35 N/A 3.13 6.45 Stoneridge Inc. 29 1.14 N/A 1.75 16.13

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Delphi Technologies PLC and Stoneridge Inc. Stoneridge Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Delphi Technologies PLC. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Delphi Technologies PLC is presently more affordable than Stoneridge Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Delphi Technologies PLC and Stoneridge Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delphi Technologies PLC 0.00% 109.7% 7.2% Stoneridge Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 8.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Delphi Technologies PLC is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Stoneridge Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Stoneridge Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Delphi Technologies PLC.

Analyst Ratings

Delphi Technologies PLC and Stoneridge Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delphi Technologies PLC 0 4 5 2.56 Stoneridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Delphi Technologies PLC’s upside potential currently stands at 29.47% and an $24.38 consensus price target. Stoneridge Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35.67 consensus price target and a 4.97% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Delphi Technologies PLC looks more robust than Stoneridge Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Delphi Technologies PLC and Stoneridge Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 98.2%. Delphi Technologies PLC’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Stoneridge Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delphi Technologies PLC -5.7% -20.03% 14.71% 11.42% -59.73% 41.06% Stoneridge Inc. -3.13% -10.44% 9.07% 8.69% -4.93% 14.16%

For the past year Delphi Technologies PLC has stronger performance than Stoneridge Inc.

Summary

Stoneridge Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Delphi Technologies PLC.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. Delphi Jersey Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Delphi Automotive PLC.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segmentÂ’s power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one supplier customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.