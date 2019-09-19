Comparison of Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) and Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

We are contrasting Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) and Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delphi Technologies PLC 19 0.29 N/A 3.13 5.99 Monro Inc. 82 2.02 N/A 2.41 34.97

Demonstrates Delphi Technologies PLC and Monro Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Monro Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Delphi Technologies PLC. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Delphi Technologies PLC’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Monro Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Delphi Technologies PLC and Monro Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delphi Technologies PLC 0.00% 109.7% 7.2% Monro Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 6.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Delphi Technologies PLC is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Monro Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Delphi Technologies PLC is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Monro Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Delphi Technologies PLC and Monro Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delphi Technologies PLC 0 2 1 2.33 Monro Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Delphi Technologies PLC has a 40.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $21.33. Competitively the consensus price target of Monro Inc. is $90, which is potential 21.10% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Delphi Technologies PLC is looking more favorable than Monro Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 100% of Delphi Technologies PLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.4% of Monro Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Delphi Technologies PLC’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Monro Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delphi Technologies PLC -4.34% -3.95% -13.4% 5.16% -58.52% 30.87% Monro Inc. 2.36% -2.86% 6.58% 17.38% 27.01% 22.49%

For the past year Delphi Technologies PLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Monro Inc.

Summary

Delphi Technologies PLC beats Monro Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. Delphi Jersey Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Delphi Automotive PLC.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections. The companyÂ’s maintenance services comprise oil change, heating and cooling system Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service, belt installation, fuel system service, and a transmission Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service. In addition, it replaces and services batteries, starters, and alternators, as well as offers air conditioning services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Tread Quarters Discount Tire, Mr. Tire, Autotire Car Care Center, Tire Warehouse, Tire Barn Warehouse, Ken ToweryÂ’s Tire & Auto Care, The Tire Choice, Car-X, and McGee Tire. As of March 25, 2017, it had 1,118 company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, 5 wholesale locations, 2 retread facilities, and 14 dealer-operated automotive repair centers located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.