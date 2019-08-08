Comparison of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Risk & Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 146.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Summary

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.