Comparison of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.96M -3.36 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 25.18M -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,379,119,357.52% 264.9% -173.6% XBiotech Inc. 284,198,645.60% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility and Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.87 and it happens to be 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500. XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta and it is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, XBiotech Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. XBiotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $2, while its potential upside is 263.57%. Meanwhile, XBiotech Inc.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 28.21%. The information presented earlier suggests that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than XBiotech Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.5% and 18.9%. Insiders held 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.