Comparison of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Since DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 102.36 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2 is DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 217.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.5% and 57.4% respectively. About 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.