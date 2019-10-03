Comparison of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.96M -3.36 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 2 0.00 21.14M -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,444,315,545.24% 264.9% -173.6% OncoCyte Corporation 1,078,241,354.69% -113.2% -83%

Risk & Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. OncoCyte Corporation on the other hand, has 4.96 beta which makes it 396.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation has 12.8 and 12.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 282.48% for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.5% and 31.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.