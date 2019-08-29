Comparison of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.74 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Risk & Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.5% and 5.1%. Insiders held 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.