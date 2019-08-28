Comparison of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

We will be comparing the differences between DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Demonstrates DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Risk & Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.87 and it happens to be 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 184.36% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 41.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.