Comparison of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.96M -3.36 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 1 0.00 20.12M -0.87 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,444,315,545.24% 264.9% -173.6% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2,064,013,130.90% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 282.48% and an $2 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is $5, which is potential 708.41% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. looks more robust than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.