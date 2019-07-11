Comparison of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

As Biotechnology businesses, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 22.04 N/A -8.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk and Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.72 and its 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aravive Inc.’s 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Aravive Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.1% and 28% respectively. About 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -35.36% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 82.39% stronger performance.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.