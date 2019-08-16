Comparison of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

As Biotechnology companies, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Demonstrates DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 584.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.5% and 88.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.