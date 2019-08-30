Comparison of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.61 N/A -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Risk & Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.87 beta. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s 1.68 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, 22nd Century Group Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.5% and 35%. 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.