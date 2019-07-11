Comparison of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) and Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP)

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing businesses, Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) and Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek US Holdings Inc. 35 0.30 N/A 6.29 5.68 Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 1 0.05 N/A -2.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Delek US Holdings Inc. and Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Delek US Holdings Inc. and Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek US Holdings Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 8.6% Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0.00% 23.1% -15.4%

Risk & Volatility

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.29 beta. In other hand, Ferrellgas Partners L.P. has beta of 3.02 which is 202.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ferrellgas Partners L.P. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Delek US Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Delek US Holdings Inc. and Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek US Holdings Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Delek US Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $45.5, and a 15.10% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Delek US Holdings Inc. and Ferrellgas Partners L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.9%. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.5% of Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delek US Holdings Inc. -3.06% -4.61% 6.49% -8.14% -28.65% 10.06% Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0% 5.93% -1.57% -23.31% -65.18% 133.64%

For the past year Delek US Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Summary

Delek US Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy company that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum-based products used in transportation and industrial markets. This segment offers a range of products, such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as biodiesel blended products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and intermediate products, as well as markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It also offers crude oil and refined product transportation services; terminalling; and wholesale marketing services to third parties in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. This segment owns or leases approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines, 366 miles of active refined product pipelines, 600-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The company serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, independent retail fuel operators, and the United States government. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customersÂ’ premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The companyÂ’s propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2017, it operated 61 service centers and 789 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products; sale of gas grills, grilling tools and accessories, patio heaters, fireplace and garden accessories, mosquito traps, and other outdoor products; and treatment and disposal of salt water generated from crude oil production, as well as in the sale of crude oil. In addition, it operates salt water disposal wells in the Eagle Ford shale region of south Texas; and provides crude oil transportation and logistics services under the Bridger Logistics brand name. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.