Comparison of Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

This is a contrast between Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners LP 32 1.15 N/A 2.57 12.93 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 14 4.47 N/A 0.64 18.34

Demonstrates Delek Logistics Partners LP and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Delek Logistics Partners LP. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Delek Logistics Partners LP has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.2%

Volatility and Risk

Delek Logistics Partners LP is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1 beta. Competitively, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s 46.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Delek Logistics Partners LP are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.5% of Delek Logistics Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.9% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Delek Logistics Partners LP shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81%

For the past year Delek Logistics Partners LP had bullish trend while Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners LP beats Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.