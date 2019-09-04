Comparison of Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)

Both Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners LP 32 1.16 N/A 2.57 12.93 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 2.90 N/A 0.23 4.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Delek Logistics Partners LP and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Delek Logistics Partners LP. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Delek Logistics Partners LP’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delek Logistics Partners LP and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners LP 0.00% -49.3% 9.6% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5%

Volatility & Risk

Delek Logistics Partners LP has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s 13.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

Delek Logistics Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Delek Logistics Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Delek Logistics Partners LP and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 0.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Delek Logistics Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delek Logistics Partners LP 4.66% 1.1% 1.96% 11.07% 14.12% 13.54% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31%

For the past year Delek Logistics Partners LP had bullish trend while Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had bearish trend.

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners LP beats on 7 of the 10 factors Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.