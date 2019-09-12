Comparison of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.61 N/A 0.71 19.40 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.69 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and U.S. Global Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.19% and 27.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.