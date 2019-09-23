Comparison of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) and Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.33 N/A 0.71 19.40 Scully Royalty Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A 6.81 2.04

Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Scully Royalty Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Scully Royalty Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is currently more expensive than Scully Royalty Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Scully Royalty Ltd. 0.00% 38.7% 29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 10.5% of Scully Royalty Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Scully Royalty Ltd. has 20.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% Scully Royalty Ltd. -10.58% 5.4% 6.62% 106.25% 110.96% 166.54%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Scully Royalty Ltd.

Summary

Scully Royalty Ltd. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.