Comparison of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)

As Asset Management businesses, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 15.04 N/A 0.71 19.40 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.85 N/A 0.54 27.99

In table 1 we can see Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.