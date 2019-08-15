Comparison of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 15.15 N/A 0.71 19.40 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.60 N/A 1.12 12.32

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation. New Mountain Finance Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of New Mountain Finance Corporation is $15, which is potential 12.02% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and New Mountain Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.19% and 42.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.