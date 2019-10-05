Comparison of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO)

Since Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.71 19.40 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.76 16.28

Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares and 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.