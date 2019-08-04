Comparison of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

As Asset Management businesses, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.94 N/A 0.71 19.40 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares and 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.