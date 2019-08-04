Comparison of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

As Asset Management businesses, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|13
|14.94
|N/A
|0.71
|19.40
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares and 49.92% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
|1.56%
|3.48%
|5.56%
|10.77%
|9%
|14.86%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
