Comparison of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|13
|16.74
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|4.92
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 26.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|1.1%
|2.81%
|4.87%
|9.48%
|3.77%
|9.11%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|7.83%
|4.2%
|7.33%
|-9.49%
|-48.12%
|12.73%
For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. was less bullish than U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Summary
Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.