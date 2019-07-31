Comparison of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.74 N/A -0.10 0.00 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 4.92 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and U.S. Global Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 26.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 1.1% 2.81% 4.87% 9.48% 3.77% 9.11% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 7.83% 4.2% 7.33% -9.49% -48.12% 12.73%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. was less bullish than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.