Comparison of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Since Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.94 N/A 0.65 20.03 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 47 2.45 N/A 3.93 11.94

Demonstrates Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 4 0 2.80

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $47.67 average price target and a 13.34% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 88.4%. Competitively, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has 10.46% stronger performance while The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has -0.32% weaker performance.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.