Comparison of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|13
|17.06
|N/A
|0.65
|20.03
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.63
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 62.3% respectively. Competitively, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.77%
|1.95%
|1.58%
|7.55%
|6.42%
|10.46%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
