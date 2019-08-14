Comparison of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 17.06 N/A 0.65 20.03 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.63 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 62.3% respectively. Competitively, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.