Comparison of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 17.15 N/A 0.65 20.03 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 16.47 N/A 0.99 13.01

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.