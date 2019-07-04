Comparison of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)

Both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 12 16.52 N/A -0.10 0.00 Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 8 13.54 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.29% of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 1.1% 2.81% 4.87% 9.48% 3.77% 9.11% Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. 0.71% 1.22% 5.22% 10.88% 5.09% 11.02%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.