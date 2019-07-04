Comparison of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)

Both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|12
|16.52
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|8
|13.54
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.29% of Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|1.1%
|2.81%
|4.87%
|9.48%
|3.77%
|9.11%
|Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
|0.71%
|1.22%
|5.22%
|10.88%
|5.09%
|11.02%
For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc.
