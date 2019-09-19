Comparison of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)

As Asset Management businesses, Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 15 16.63 N/A 0.63 23.82 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.40 N/A 8.70 10.73

Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.92% and 84.68% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.