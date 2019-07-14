Comparison of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

As Asset Management companies, Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.43 N/A 0.06 261.09 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.81 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.92% and 52% respectively. Competitively, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.99% 0.95% 3.91% 5.36% 0.07% 12.54% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -1.44% -9.67% 17.43% 14.17% 6.75% 21.6%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.