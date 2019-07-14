Comparison of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

As Asset Management companies, Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|14
|16.43
|N/A
|0.06
|261.09
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.81
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
Demonstrates Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.92% and 52% respectively. Competitively, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|0.99%
|0.95%
|3.91%
|5.36%
|0.07%
|12.54%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|-1.44%
|-9.67%
|17.43%
|14.17%
|6.75%
|21.6%
For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
Summary
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
