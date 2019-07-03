Comparison of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (DFRG) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Both Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) are Restaurants companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 7 0.63 N/A -2.31 0.00 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 21 0.91 N/A 0.33 67.63

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.82 shows that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. are 0.4 and 0.2. Competitively, Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s average price target is $8.67, while its potential upside is 7.97%. Competitively Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $23, with potential upside of 4.55%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Chuy’s Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. shares and 0% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. shares. 1.5% are Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. -15.17% -22.27% -38.68% -24.86% -64.75% -27.27% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. -4.18% 6.8% -3.38% 7.59% -21.78% 23.9%

For the past year Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. has -27.27% weaker performance while Chuy’s Holdings Inc. has 23.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.