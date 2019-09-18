Comparison of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

We are comparing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 73.99 N/A -3.40 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 20.35 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 64.29% upside potential and a consensus target price of $60.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 5.1% respectively. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.