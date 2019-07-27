Comparison of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Since Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. which has a 11.6 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 132.77% for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $50. Competitively Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 208.64%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81.2% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.82% stronger performance while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -3.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.