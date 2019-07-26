Comparison of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 30.6 and 30.6 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 135.18% and an $50 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.