Comparison of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 70.71 N/A -3.40 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $60, with potential upside of 61.77%. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.5 average price target and a 346.96% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 25.1%. 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.