Comparison of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 74.01 N/A -3.40 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 69.80 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Celsion Corporation is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $60, and a 64.25% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 9.2%. 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Celsion Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Celsion Corporation.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.