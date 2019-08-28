Comparison of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 57.89 N/A -3.40 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.27 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Advaxis Inc. which has a 7.1 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $60, and a 58.44% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Advaxis Inc. is $0.4, which is potential 20.85% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Advaxis Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Advaxis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.