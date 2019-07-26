Comparison of DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (DDMXU) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Both DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:DDMXU) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.44 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 222.58% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.35% and 82.3% respectively. 6.32% are DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% are AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units -0.1% 1.5% 1.6% 0% 0% 1.5% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -18.97% -27.69% -39.74% -56.6% -66.19% -37.99%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units had bullish trend while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units beats on 5 of the 8 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.