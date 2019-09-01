Comparison of DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)

Both DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 22.57%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
