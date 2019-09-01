Comparison of DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)

Both DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 22.57%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.