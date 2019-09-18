Comparison of DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

We are comparing DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 1.13 N/A -2.53 0.00

Demonstrates DBV Technologies S.A. and Tocagen Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for DBV Technologies S.A. and Tocagen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

DBV Technologies S.A. has a consensus price target of $14, and a 45.83% upside potential. Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.33, while its potential upside is 409.41%. The results provided earlier shows that Tocagen Inc. appears more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares and 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares. Competitively, Tocagen Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend while Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.