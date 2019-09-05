Comparison of DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 178.08 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DBV Technologies S.A. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DBV Technologies S.A. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for DBV Technologies S.A. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 3 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of DBV Technologies S.A. is $19.67, with potential upside of 101.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares and 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has stronger performance than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.