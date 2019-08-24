Comparison of DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.77 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DBV Technologies S.A. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Analyst Recommendations

DBV Technologies S.A. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of DBV Technologies S.A. is $17.25, with potential upside of 88.52%. Competitively Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $11, with potential downside of -0.18%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, DBV Technologies S.A. is looking more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 58.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has stronger performance than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.