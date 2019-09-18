Comparison of DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Both DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 7 16.55 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DBV Technologies S.A. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DBV Technologies S.A. and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

DBV Technologies S.A. and PolarityTE Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DBV Technologies S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.83% and an $14 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has 47.51% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats on 4 of the 6 factors PolarityTE Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.