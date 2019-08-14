Comparison of DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 101.91 N/A -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see DBV Technologies S.A. and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DBV Technologies S.A. and Otonomy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

DBV Technologies S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 83.32% and an $17.25 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Otonomy Inc. is $5, which is potential 114.59% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Otonomy Inc. seems more appealing than DBV Technologies S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares and 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares. Comparatively, Otonomy Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. was less bullish than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats DBV Technologies S.A. on 6 of the 9 factors.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.