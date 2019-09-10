Comparison of DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 264.12 N/A -3.14 0.00

Demonstrates DBV Technologies S.A. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DBV Technologies S.A. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered DBV Technologies S.A. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

DBV Technologies S.A.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 47.52%. Competitively the average target price of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is $40, which is potential 106.29% upside. The data provided earlier shows that MeiraGTx Holdings plc appears more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DBV Technologies S.A. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 46.27% and 36.6% respectively. Competitively, 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has weaker performance than MeiraGTx Holdings plc

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats DBV Technologies S.A. on 6 of the 8 factors.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.