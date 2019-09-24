Comparison of DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for DBV Technologies S.A. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DBV Technologies S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 57.66% and an $14 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.