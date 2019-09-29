Comparison of DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

We are comparing DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 37.26M -3.27 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 20 0.44 293.06M 2.08 10.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 399,356,913.18% 0% 0% Exelixis Inc. 1,487,614,213.20% 59.6% 53.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given DBV Technologies S.A. and Exelixis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

DBV Technologies S.A.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 63.36%. Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 27.78%. Based on the data given earlier, DBV Technologies S.A. is looking more favorable than Exelixis Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares and 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has stronger performance than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors DBV Technologies S.A.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.